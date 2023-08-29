Demolition under Wike continues as Abuja market goes down

Officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) have demolished a market called “Kasuwan Dare”. The market located at Hassan Musa Katsina Street, near Kpaduma…

The market located at Hassan Musa Katsina Street, near Kpaduma II in Asokoro Extension, Abuja, was said to have harboured suspected hoodlums and drug dealers.

In a chat with NAN, the Director, Department of Development Control, Mr Mukhtar Galadima, said the market was becoming a threat to the residents of the area and passerby.

He said the area was turned into a haven for criminal activities despite relentless efforts by the FCT Administration to sanitise the area.

According to him, the miscreants operating in the area were affecting the aesthetic quality of the entire environment, adding that the Administration would not allow it to continue.

“The operation will help us get rid of the hoodlums and drug dealers that have taken over the place. We had demolished the place about three times, but the nuisances rebuilt and continued their activities.”

“This time around, the demolished market will remain demolished. We need to sanitise the place and enhance the aesthetic quality of the environment. It is also part of the current administration’s policy of sanitising the city, and this is one of the areas we are commencing the exercise,” he said.

On Monday, the FCTA demolished a multimillion-naira duplex located at Plot 226 Cadastral Zone, A02 Wuse 1, Wuse Zone 6 District, for building on an unapproved plot of land.

Speaking to journalists, the Director, Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, claimed that the building was said to belong to the late Alake of Egba Land, Oba Oye Lipede, but was taken over by Ibrahim Kamba and Ademu Teku, who constructed the duplex against all warnings.

He noted that his team had to carry out extensive investigation to ascertain the original owner of the plot of land, given varying claims that were being put forth by the parties, adding that the FCTA will not consider the status of any defaulting developer, once development rules and regulations are violated.

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has vowed to take down illegal structures in the nation’s capital.

Like this: Like Loading...