Demolition: Don’t destroy Ganduje’s legacies, APC group cautions Gov Yusuf

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has been cautioned against destroying the legacies of his predecessor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje in the name of demolition of illegal structures in the state.

The governor, had less than two weeks after assuming office, embarked on demolition of “illegal” structures worth billions of naira. Governor Yusuf had said illegal structures erected in schools, mosques, playgrounds, graveyards, markets and hospitals would be demolished to ensure strict adherence to the urban planning, beautification and safety of the people. But the Spokesman of the Progressive Foundational Movement (PFM), an All Progressives Congress (APC) support group, Jamilu Sani, in a statement on Monday said the policy was a ploy to destroy the legacies of the immediate past governor, Ganduje. Democracy Day: Why I sacked newly employed Benue workers – Gov Alia

June 12: CDD urges Nigerians to rededicate to democratic ideals Sani said the demolition of Daula Hotel, which according to him was a Public Private Partnership between the state and a private company, would send a wrong signal to prospective investors. He said, “We are taken aback by the reckless demolition exercise ongoing in Kano State, it’s worrisome to see how people are losing their businesses in the name of demolition. How will you put people, your subjects, into this kind of misery because you hate your predecessor, Ganduje?

“Ganduje as the architect of modern Kano has done his best for the state. We are, however, calling on the elders of the state, particularly Governor Yusuf’s political leader and boss, former governor, Rabiu Musa kwankwaso to call the governor to order before it’s too late.

“We want to appeal to Governor Yusuf to focus on his mandate instead of embarking on the mission to destroy Ganduje’s huge footprint in Kano State.”

