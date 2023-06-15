Reactions trail Kano gov’t demolition of roundabout

Residents in Kano are expressing divergent views over a decision by the state government to demolish a roundabout located near the s...

Residents in Kano are expressing divergent views over a decision by the state government to demolish a roundabout located near the state government house (a monument popularly known as Tumbin Giwa) in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Kano Golden Jubilee Monument was erected in 2017 to commemorate Kano’s attainment of 50 years as a state.

It was the brainchild of the sub-committee on monuments headed by a renowned Kano-born architect and approved by the main committee of 51 prominent indigenes chaired by the late Prof. Umar and co-chaired by the then deputy governor of the state, Prof. Hafizu Abubakar.

While those supporting the government for the decision described it as the right one, others are saying that the move was a step towards taking the state backward as the roundabout didn’t violate any law or the land use act.

Governor Abbba Kabir Yusuf has embarked on the demolition of structures constructed in public places that were said to be sold illegally by the past Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s administration.

However, while the demolition exercise had hitherto affected only plazas and markets built on these public places, the people of the state woke up to a sudden scenario, where a roundabout beautifying the state road, which is also said to be the symbol of the state, was demolished by the state government.

“I think they demolished it because the past administration didn’t do the right thing. Globally you shouldn’t construct roundabouts in a way it will block drivers from viewing themselves,” said a resident, Aminu Idris.

Another resident, Jamilu Nasir, said the past administration “has done a lot of things that are questionable. That is why the new government doesn’t trust whatever they did. This one is said to be causing traffic in the number one house in the state, so it has to go. I support the idea.”

Meanwhile, prominent people that are known to be supporting the new government criticized the demolition of the historic roundabout, saying the decision was wrong.

A lawyer, Abba Hikima, said though he supported the government in all the previous demolitions, he condemned the demolition of the roundabout since it is a public property.

He said, “I condemn this particular one. It is in my opinion both unjustifiable and ill-timed. Unlike the previous ones, which although irregular, stand to benefit the public, this roundabout is a public property and demolishing it will not stop anyone from corrupt self-enrichment. The governor must listen to his entreaties.”

Another top analyst and journalist in the state, Jafar Jafar, wrote on his Facebook account that, “We must all condemn this thoughtless decision to demolish this monument, designed by a young female architect to commemorate Kano’s Golden Jubilee.

“I support the ongoing demolishing of private buildings in schools, hospitals, and mosques, but not wanton destruction of public monuments/buildings, simply because they were built by Ganduje. I do not like the politician in Ganduje but I like some of his projects as a governor,” he said.

However, the governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, said the roundabout was pulled down in public interest.

“Prior to the exercise, the government had consulted professional engineers in the relevant fields who ascertained the fact that the roundabout construction was substandard and has the tendency to collapse between 2023 and 2024.”

“This is because it is done with used foam work and too many sandy materials instead of normal cement concrete.

“Also, the structure is too tall to be placed in front of the Government House as it defaces its main gate which blocks the view for security surveillance.

“Additionally, it poses traffic challenges around the area because of its size, blocking the view of drivers accessing all routes linked through the roundabout.

“The government wishes to make it clear that it became very necessary to take down the structure for the purposes of immediate reconstruction and downsizing to ensure visibility of the Government House entrance and safety of motorists,” the statement said.

