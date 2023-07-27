Delta Assembly confirms 28 commissioner nominees

The Delta State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed twenty-eight commissioner nominees forwarded by the State governor, Sheriff Oborevwhori. They included Hon Joan Onyemaechi,…

The Delta State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed twenty-eight commissioner nominees forwarded by the State governor, Sheriff Oborevwhori.

They included Hon Joan Onyemaechi, from Aniocha North Local Government Area; Pat Ajudua, Oshimili North; Chief Fidelis Tilije, Ukwuani; Hon Godknows Angele, Burutu; Dr. Joseph Onojaemo, Isoko North; Orode Uduaghan, Warri North; Mrs. Rose Ezewu, Okpe; Hon Reuben Izeze, Ughelli South, and Sunny Ekedayen, Uvwie.

Others are the Immediate past commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, Mr. Samuel Oligida, Prof. Johnbull Tonukari, Mr. Isaac Wilkie and Mrs. Pat Ajudua, the immediate past Chief Whip of the Assembly,

Others were Joan Ada-Anioma, Mr. Reuben Izeze, also former members of the Assembly, Chief Fidelis Tilije, the immediate past commissioner for Finance, Mrs. Rose Ezewu, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme, and Miss Pride Uduaghan.

Also screened were Mr. Vincent Oyibode, Mr. Michael Anoka, Mr Funyei Manager, Mr. Daniel Odinigwe, Mr. Onoriode Agofure, Mr Sonny Ekedayen, and Mr. Godknows Angeles.

The speaker congratulated the nominees and urged them to be committed to the service of the state and commended the lawmakers for their commitment.

Mr Charles Aniagwu who spoke on behalf of other nominees thanked the governor for finding them worthy of the position, promising to live up to the expectation

