Deforestation: Taraba secures conviction of 46 persons

The Chairman of the Task Force on the Implementation of Ban on Illegal Mining and Deforestation in Taraba State, Brig Gen Jeremiah Faransa (Rtd), has said that the task force has secured the conviction of 46 persons for violating environmental laws and illegal mining.

Gen Faransa, who disclosed this while addressing newsmen on Thursday, said that the convictions were by a mobile court.

He explained that 39 were convicted for illegal cutting of trees and seven for illegal mining.

He further said that the government had suspended all logging and mining activities in the state pending the production of guidelines. (NAN)

