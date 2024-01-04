✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Defamation of character: I am ready for court – Seun Kuti

    By Adelanwa Bamgboye,

Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, Wednesday in Lagos said he was ready to meet Chief Bolaji Ayorinde, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), over alleged libel and defamation of character suit slammed against him over his comment on the Process & Industrial Developments (P&ID) Limited case.

Addressing newsmen at the Kalakuta Museum, Ikeja Lagos, Kuti said he was prepared to meet Ayorinde anywhere whether in court or elsewhere, adding that Nigerians should pay attention to the matter.

Ayorinde law firm had denied the claim by Kuti that as a principal partner in the P&ID case, representing Nigeria, he intentionally leaked documents to the company against the country.

 

