Abuja Airport to commence enforcement of new toll fare August 1

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has shifted the date to effect new tariff toll fare at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) from July 17 to Aug. 1.

In a statement signed by the FAAN Management on Sunday in Abuja, the postponement was to make the airport users enjoy more of the current charges.

According to the management, the fare for cars will change from N200 to N300, while that of buses and Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) will change from N300 to N500 only.

It said the truck (six tyres) tariff would change from N500 to N1,000 while the trailer and container tariff would be N2,000.

The management urged the public to take notice of the changes in the effective date and tariff.

It also appealed to all airport users that owned vehicles to use the dedicated “park and pay” for car parks that had been provided for the comfort of airport users.

According to it, drop-off zones rules and regulations guiding movement should be respected to create free traffic flow to enhance a calm and serene environment around the airport.

“Commercial drivers are to use the drop-off zone to drop their passengers but not to engage in pick-up of passengers as the airport already has registered car hire services (FAAN TAXI, BOLT, UBER) situated along the airport exit way.

“There is an exclusive parking lot for heads of MDAs, MDs of private companies, and highly recognised individuals for their comfort as frequent fliers and their status in society.

“VIP parking stickers are also available for those who want to enjoy VIP parking privileges,” it said.

The management commended the conduct of the airport users, urging them to always verify their “parking status and pay” where necessary before attempting to leave the airport. (NAN)

