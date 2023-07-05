Declare state of emergency on federal roads in Edo – Senator

Senator Monday Okpebholo has charged the federal government to declare a state of emergency on the federal roads in Edo Central Senatorial District to avoid…

Senator Monday Okpebholo has charged the federal government to declare a state of emergency on the federal roads in Edo Central Senatorial District to avoid epidemic and economic wastage in the state.

He said this yesterday in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists in Benin.

He said the call became necessary as animals and perishable goods being conveyed in vehicles sometimes die or get spoilt in transit and thrown into the communities thereby causing health hazards to the people.

He said the development is prevalent on the Okene-Auchi-Ekpoma-Benin Highway and Ewu-Uromi-Agbor Expressway where vehicles get stocked for days due to the deplorable condition of the roads.

Alcaraz, Rybakina advance as rain wrecks Wimbledon schedule

Reps probe TETFUND over alleged abuse of N2.3 trn education tax fund

According to him, the hardships experienced on the roads were severe and tough on the people and the economy of the area.

He listed the internal roads destroyed in the district to the deplorable condition of federal roads to include Ewu, Irrua, Uromi, Ubiaja, Igueben, Ogwa and Ekpoma among other roads.

While calling on the federal government to come to save his district from hardship and suffering by declaring a state of emergency on the road, he said he is convinced that President Bola Tinubu can help fix the roads.

He however lamented that the highways that were first awarded in 2015 have been abandoned by successive governments.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...