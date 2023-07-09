DBN empowers 1,000 Northern MSMEs

The Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) has trained over 1,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across six states in the North East and…

The MSMEs which spread across Gombe, Maiduguri, Adamawa, Katsina, Sokoto and Kebbi states were trained on business optimisation and development skills aimed at further strengthening their capacities.

The one-day capacity training programme which was conducted in each of the locations, had facilitators from Cjonyx Consulting.

In a statement on Sunday, DBN said that the key objective of the training per location was to help the owners of the businesses improve their businesses and gain better knowledge of how they could access credit from DBN for increased efficiency and further business expansion.

The Managing Director of DBN, Dr Tony Okpanachi, affirmed that the training was in line with the bank’s unwavering commitment to strengthening the capacity of MSMEs in the country so that they could continue to contribute more to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

