Davido, wife welcome twins in US

Nigerian superstar singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and his wife, Chioma Rowland, have welcomed twins in the United States of America.

In a viral video posted by Oluwafifunmi Omodele Davido and Chioma were seen stepping out of the hospital where Chioma gave birth to the twins.

Last year, the couple lost their son, Ifeanyi, at their residence in Banana Island, Lagos.

Ifeanyi was said to have drowned in a pool within the residence.

He was rushed to a hospital in Lekki where he was confirmed dead.

The news that Chioma gave birth to twins went viral earlier in the week, with many people congratulating the couple.

Gospel Agochukwu, the general overseer of Shekina Area Gospel Ministry, was among the prominent persons who first circulated the reports.

Davido and chioma Adeleke welcome twins.❤️🎊 pic.twitter.com/kIIL6wQpco — Oluwafifunmi Omodele (@FifunmiSpeaks) October 13, 2023

