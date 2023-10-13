11 vehicles, 12 electric poles burnt in Lagos tanker fire

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Friday said 11 vehicles and 12 electric poles were destroyed in the Thursday night petrol tanker explosion in the Ijora Badia area of Lagos.

The vechicles comprised two buses, three cars and four trucks. NEMA, however, said no life was lost in the explosion.

Daily Trust had reported that the fire broke out when a container fell off a truck and crashed on a 33,000 -litre petrol tanker.

NEMA Territorial Coordinator in the South West, Ibrahim Farinloye, who gave an update on the fire incident said the PMS tanker crashed along Moshood Abiola Way, Opposite Fashola Estate, Ijora.

Farinloye said the fire consumed two buses, two cars, a trailer loaded with sardines and detergent, one SUV, three flat body trailers, two 20-foot containers and two PMS tankers.

“It was related that one of the tankers crashed on the trailer with detergent and sardine. All occupants and drivers of all vehicles jumped into safety before the product caught fire. Twelve high tension electric poles were destroyed in the incident,” he added.

The Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Adeyeye Margaret, also confirmed Farinloye’s account, adding that firefighters from the service put out the fire overnight.