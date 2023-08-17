Davido owes me, model claims

A model, Alabi Adetutu, has revealed that Nigerian pop star, Davido owes her money for featuring in one of his music videos. The model popularly…

A model, Alabi Adetutu, has revealed that Nigerian pop star, Davido owes her money for featuring in one of his music videos. The model popularly known for her tribal marks has accused Davido of owing her money for being in the video of his song, ‘Wonder Woman’ video.

In a recent post on her Facebook page, Adetutu claimed Davido is yet to pay for her contribution to the video. She wrote, “Davido is still owing me, I don’t care how many years the video is. He’s still owing me.”

In December 2018, Davido released the official video for the hit song ‘Wonder Woman’ that featured Adetutu and an all-woman cast, to celebrate the achievements of women in their chosen fields.

The music video, characterized by its vibrant visuals and catchy melodies, showcased Adetutu’s unique appearance with her tribal marks.

Britney Spears, husband part ways after a year

Olu of Warri set to mark 2nd Anniversary

Also, the video included people like Adetutu, Tara Fela-Durotoye, CEO of Tara Cosmetics, Kaffy, the dancer, Omawumi, the singer, Betty Irabor and Funke Bucknor-Obruthe.

However, Davido has yet to comment on the allegation.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...