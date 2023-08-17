Olu of Warri set to mark 2nd Anniversary

The Olu of Warri is marking his second anniversary on the throne. As part of activities making the second coronation anniversary of the monarch, His…

The Olu of Warri is marking his second anniversary on the throne. As part of activities making the second coronation anniversary of the monarch, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III CFR has said that his second coronation anniversary will witness the conferment of chieftaincy titles to deserving sons and daughters of Iwere land

The Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief (Engr.) Oma Eyewuoma, disclosed this to journalists during a press conference at the palace of the king, in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State

He said, “I am very happy to address this press conference on activities and events lined up for the second coronation anniversary of His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III CFR, Olu of Warri.

“Warri kingdom as you all know was founded in 1480 by Olu Ginuwa I. Aside from the 88 years of interregnum, the Warri Kingdom has had 21 Monarchs.

“His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III CFR is the 21st Monarch to rule the Warri Kingdom. He is the grandson of Olu Erejuwa II and the son of Olu Atuwatse II CON. He was crowned on 21st August 2021 — so his coronation anniversary comes up every year on 21st August. Some events precede the anniversary day.

“Please permit me to unveil all the activities lined up for this year which starts from 18th August 2023 to 27th August 2023. Ten days of intense activities to mark this year’s anniversary, which is the 2nd anniversary of Ogiame Atuwatse III CFR on the pristine throne of Warri Kingdom.

He continued, “The events and activities line up will take place at the palace (Aghofen) and Ode Itsekiri (Big Warri) the ancestral home of Iwere Nation.

“Highlights of this year’s coronation Anniversary which kicks off on the 18th August 2023 is Praise Day. His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III CFR, The Olu of Warri and the entire Itsekiri Nation, friends and well-wishers will turn out en-mass to commit the 2nd coronation anniversary to Almighty God with praise and worship for peace and tranquillity in Warri Kingdom.

“His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III CFR, will confer chieftaincy titles on deserving sons and daughters of Warri Kingdom. Traditional homage paying has always been an integral part of the coronation anniversary in the Warri Kingdom and it will feature in this year’s celebration.

“Ghigho Aghofen Ceremony is also included in the 2nd coronation anniversary billed for 26th of August 2023. Finally, a special anniversary thanksgiving service will come up on 27th August 2023 to mark the end of the 2nd-anniversary celebration.

“I therefore call on all Itsekiri sons and daughters globally, friends and well-wishers of Warri Kingdom to come out en-mass to be part of this event.”

