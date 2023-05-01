Pictures of Davido, Chioma’s wedding surface

Pictures of Nigerian music star, Davido and his sweetheart, Chioma, tying the knot have surfaced on the digital space. The lovers, adorned in white were…

Pictures of Nigerian music star, Davido and his sweetheart, Chioma, tying the knot have surfaced on the digital space. The lovers, adorned in white were seen with smiles from cheek to cheek as they took their vows at what appears to be a marriage registry.

In the picture, the multiple award-winning singer was seen also wearing coral beads as he was seen adoring his woman.

It should be recalled that the singer recently celebrated his bride via a post on his verified Instagram page assuring her that their love is forever. In the message, Davido who had released a song, ‘Assurance’ in 2019, reinstated the fact that he would always be with Chioma whom he described as his ‘right hand’.

Davido wrote in the caption section of the post, “Today I just want to celebrate my right hand! My go-to! Happy birthday baby @thechefchi ! God bless you. Your love is timeless. It’s a forever thing I ASSURE YOU!”(sic)

