Davido breaks silence, announces new album, ‘TIMELESS’

The Nigerian megastar, Davido has teased fans about his new album, “Timeless.” The singer who had been away from social media for a while after…

The Nigerian megastar, Davido has teased fans about his new album, “Timeless.”

The singer who had been away from social media for a while after the death of his three-year-old son posted in a tweet, “There is a time for everything. A time to grieve and a time to heal. A time to laugh and a time to dance. A time to speak & a time for silence.”

In the video posted on his verified Twitter account, Davido is seen scribbling down words on a note and then show flashbacks of his performances from when he was younger, he is also seen running in the forest.

Davido added, “Thank you to everyone out there for your love and that has held me down.

He tweeted while thanking his fans for their support, “My next album TIMELESS is here, March 31st. Preorder in bio💚

“All the love and messages while I was away, the gifts sent, the concerts you all threw! I appreciate it all. Today, I want to remind you all that what is now Timeless, was once new. It’s time for new.”

Davido had been on a social media hiatus since the shocking death of Ifeanyi, his three-year-old son, on October 30, 2022.

The Afrobeats star recently deleted thousands of posts on his Instagram account.

With strings of awards and honorary mentions, Davido has established himself as one of the leading names in the Nigerian music industry.

His three other albums are ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ (2012), ‘A Good Time’ (2019), and ‘A Better Time‘ (2020).