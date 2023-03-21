PHOTOS: LP supporters protest in Abia over gov’ship results

Labour Party supporters staged a protest at the INEC office in Abia on Tuesday, asking the commission to declare Alex Otti as the winner of…

Labour Party supporters staged a protest at the INEC office in Abia on Tuesday, asking the commission to declare Alex Otti as the winner of the governorship election in the state.

Meanwhile, INEC spokesperson in the state said all the election materials, including BVAS machines, used in Obingwa Local Government Area for the governorship poll had been moved to Abuja for analysis.

See photos below