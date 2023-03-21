✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Nigeria 2023 Elections: Gubernatorial Results (Source:INEC)
Nigeria 2023 Elections: Gubernatorial Results (Source:INEC)
News

PHOTOS: LP supporters protest in Abia over gov’ship results

Labour Party supporters staged a protest at the INEC office in Abia on Tuesday, asking the commission to declare Alex Otti as the winner of…

Labour Party supporters staged a protest at the INEC office in Abia on Tuesday, asking the commission to declare Alex Otti as the winner of the governorship election in the state.

Meanwhile, INEC spokesperson in the state said all the election materials, including BVAS machines, used in Obingwa Local Government Area for the governorship poll had been moved to Abuja for analysis.

See photos below

 

More Stories