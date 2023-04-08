Danger lurks for title-dreaming Arsenal at Anfield

Mikel Arteta’s relentless Arsenal can already glimpse glory at the end of the path to a first Premier League title in nearly 20 years but…

Arsenal, who lead the table by eight points, also have to visit reigning champions Manchester City, high-flying Newcastle United and host Chelsea but the immediate priority will be addressing their lamentable recent record at Anfield.

Liverpool have won their last six home league clashes with Arsenal, scoring at least three goals on each occasion.

And while Jurgen Klopp’s side, sitting down in eighth place and facing the prospect of no European football, are not the powerhouse side they were, they remain more than capable of halting Arsenal’s charge towards the title.

With second-placed Manchester City facing bottom club Southampton on Saturday, the gap is likely to be down to five by the time Arsenal kick off at Anfield and while that looks a healthy cushion, defeat would put the title race in City’s hands as they have played one game less than Arteta’s side.

Arsenal have already silenced the doubters who thought they might crack when losing to Manchester City at home in February.

Since then they have won seven consecutive league games, although none against sides of Liverpool’s calibre and completing a first league double over them since 2010 would be a huge psychological boost for the north Londoners.