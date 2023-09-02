Daily Trust bags award for promoting food security

Daily Trust, one of Nigeria’s leading national dailies, has been recognised for its “outstanding contribution” towards the attainment of food security in Nigeria. The award,…

Daily Trust, one of Nigeria’s leading national dailies, has been recognised for its “outstanding contribution” towards the attainment of food security in Nigeria.

The award, which was issued by an NGO, FarmingFarmersFarms, in partnership with Prime Progress and JCM, was part of activities to conclude the National Conference on Agricultural Journalism which had the theme: “Agricultural Journalism in Nigeria: Challenges and Prospects”.

Speaking on why Daily Trust was recognised, the Secretary of the National Conference Planning Committee, Ms Caroline Ajoko, said, “The newspaper has been active in promoting agriculture and food security, including a dedicated desk for agricultural stories, and reporting firsthand information from farmers, including their plight and what government needs to do to improve food security.”

She added that, “The newspaper has over time proven to be a trailblazer in the agric sector and we hope it will one day open a centre for agricultural journalism.”

