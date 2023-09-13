Daily Trust back on Facebook, follow us

Your favourite newspaper, Daily Trust (a subsidiary of Media Trust Group), is back on Facebook, with the name Daily Trust Newspaper. The main account through…

Your favourite newspaper, Daily Trust (a subsidiary of Media Trust Group), is back on Facebook, with the name Daily Trust Newspaper.

The main account through which we connected with millions of followers was lost a few months back, leaving many stranded.

But the good thing is that we are back.

“This is to notify our esteemed audience that Media Trust Group, the owner of Daily Trust, Aminiya, Digital Trust, TV Trust and Trust Radio, has opened a new Facebook page with the name Daily Trust Newspaper to better serve you with good, unique and quality contents,” the company said in a terse statement.

Kindly follow us to get the latest breaking news, exclusives, incisive analysis, trending stories, entertainment and lots more.

