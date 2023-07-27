Cyber-attacks a global challenge, beyond Nigeria – Adegboye

A cyber security expert, Ayo Adegboye, has said that Nigeria must take action on cyber-security for socio-economic development as cyber-attacks present a worldwide challenge, debunking…

A cyber security expert, Ayo Adegboye, has said that Nigeria must take action on cyber-security for socio-economic development as cyber-attacks present a worldwide challenge, debunking the notion that they are confined to Nigeria alone.

The Chief Executive Officer of Arravo said this on Thursday in Abuja on the sidelines of the “Data Lockdown: Driving Security Resilience” sensitisation workshop, adding that even the most highly secured environments worldwide remain vulnerable to cyber threats.

“We have engaged with local partners before, but we wanted to come to Abuja to deepen public sector awareness and create a platform that fosters protection. We anticipate unlikely events where attackers attempt to breach the database because the Nigerian government has emphasised data protection,” Adegboye said.

He said that cyber-attacks are a global challenge, not exclusive to Nigeria. The most protected environments in the world are still prone to cyber-attacks, he argued.

Adegboye also advised small organisations that, “You may be enjoying freedom now, but the day you start making a significant amount of money or hold valuable data, you become prone to attacks. It’s a global issue, and you can’t avoid it.

“Our organisation’s role is to hold events like this to sensitise people and prepare them for cyber-attacks, both psychologically and technologically.”

