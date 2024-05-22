Customs seizes N3.1bn worth of smuggled goods in Kaduna

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone “B” Command, Kaduna, On Tuesday, said it seized goods worth over N3.1 billion between April 17…

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone “B” Command, Kaduna, On Tuesday, said it seized goods worth over N3.1 billion between April 17 and May 17, 2024.

Among the seized items were 54,000 sachets of tramadol, donkey bones, and various other smuggled goods.

The FOU Zone B covers the states of Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kogi, Kwara, and the Federal Capital Territory.

Comptroller Ahmadu Bello-Shuaibu of the FOU Zone B, who disclosed the details of the operation in Kaduna, also said four suspects were apprehended in connection with the smuggled donkey bones and meat.

Bello-Shuaibu expressed concern over the illegal trade in donkey parts, noting that these animals are being driven to extinction by unscrupulous elements.

He affirmed the service’s commitment to preventing such trade.

The comptroller also highlighted the seizure of 58,740 sachets of tramadol and ampoules of analgin injections, which were concealed among motor spare parts.

These illicit drugs were intended for terrorists in the Saminaka Forest, Lere Local Government Area of the state, but were intercepted by customs operatives. The DPV of the drugs and other seized goods was estimated at N167,500.