Customs seizes donkey skin, petrol in Adamawa, Taraba

The Controller of the command, Alhaji Salisu Kazaure, who disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Yola on Thursday, said the items which were seized in August included 200 pieces of raw donkey skin and the vehicle used in conveying the commodity, 127 bags of 50kg foreign rice and 12,355 litres of petrol inside jerry cans.

He said, “The command will not rest on its oars in the fight against smuggling being perpetrated along the waterways and on land.

“We will sustain collaboration with sister agencies and relevant stakeholders to check this ugly trend.” (NAN)

