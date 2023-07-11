Customs intercepts 37 trailers of rice, arrests 7 in Ogun

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun Area 1 Command, intercepted 37 trailers loaded with foreign rice in different parts of Ogun State between January and…

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ogun Area 1 Command, intercepted 37 trailers loaded with foreign rice in different parts of Ogun State between January and June this year.

The command also seized 173,975 litres of petrol, equivalent to five tankers, and arrested seven suspected smugglers during the period under review.

The Area Controller, Bamidele Makinde, disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing newsmen on the activities of the command.

He said that five exotic luxury buses smuggled into the country through the Ohumbe land border were also intercepted by operatives of the command.

He said the command generated N93.301m from import duties, auction sales of petrol and scrap vehicles, noting that the revenue generated was an increase of 310 per cent compared to last year’s N29,940m within the same period.

Makinde said 392 seizures were made with a cumulative Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N1,313,628,488.

