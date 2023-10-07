Customs impounds expired tomato paste worth N116m in Lagos 

The acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has announced the seizure of 20 containers loaded with expired tomato concentrate…

The acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has announced the seizure of 20 containers loaded with expired tomato concentrate at Tin-Can Island port, Lagos.

The Acting CGC put the value of the seizure at over N116 million.

The Customs boss while displaying the seizure on Friday, said the tomato paste was seized by the Port and Terminal Multiservice Limited (PTML), command of the service on August 8, 2023.

Adeniyi gave the container numbers as follows: ACLU 2790243, GCNU 1275582, GCNU 1303278, GCNU 1336137, GCNU 1361905, GCNU 1316824, GCNU 1323314, GCNU 1324727, GCNU 1326210, SEGU 3388813.

Others are, ACLU 2800629, GCLU 13218553, GCNU 1340991, GCNU 1353290, GCNU 1340991, GCNU 1353290, GCNU 1302570, GCNU 1308140, SEGU 3333426, and SEGU 3338351.

According to Adeniyi, the expired tomato concentrate which has a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N116million were falsely declared as containing almond shells and imported by Nikecristy Investment Limited.

“Today (Friday), we stand before you to announce a remarkable seizure at PTML. We have successfully intercepted and detained a staggering 20 containers filled with expired tomato concentrate, an unprecedented event since the inception of this command.

“On the 8th of August, 2023, during a routine examination, our vigilant officers at PTML uncovered a cache of expired tomato concentrate, deemed unsafe for human consumption. The audacity of the smugglers to attempt introducing this hazardous product into the Nigerian market is both shocking and disheartening.

“These expired tomato concentrates were concealed within 20 containers, each falsely declared as containing almond shells, all under the auspices of a company identified as Nikecristy Investment Limited. In each container, 80 drums were meticulously arranged, amounting to a total of 1,600 drums. The Duty Paid Value of this illegal cargo is a staggering sum of N116.2million.”

The Customs boss, said the operation that led to the seizure aligned with his goals his leadership set for the service.

He reiterated that the service primary objectives was to curb smuggling, safeguard national revenue, ensure the security of the nation and promote legitimate trade and businesses.

“As of now, all these containers remain in our custody, officially recorded as seizures. We have apprehended one suspect, Mr. Okonkwo Oliver Izunna, who is currently under administrative bail but remains under investigation.

“This seizure, which was processed through three separate single good declarations (SGDs) forms, is a testament to our unwavering commitment to maximally suppress smuggling and our determination to safeguard the lives of Nigerian citizens by intercepting dangerous imports such as these.

“The actions taken by those involved in this unlawful activity contravene the provisions of sections 228(1) and (2), 55 (c and d), and 233 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023. Additionally, it directly violates Schedule 4, item 14 of the Common External Tariff (CET) 2022-2026.”

Adeniyi, however, warned importers against importing products that would endanger the lives of Nigerians, saying attempt to introduce such a large quantity of expired food products into the Nigerian market is heartless and inexcusable.

“I would like to take this opportunity to send a stern warning to importers and their agents, urging them to steer clear of unlawful practices such as false declarations aimed at evading duties or smuggling prohibited goods into our country.

“The audacious attempt to introduce such a large quantity of expired food products into the Nigerian market is heartless and inexcusable. I want to assure you that our officers and personnel will always remain vigilant, diligently scrutinizing all import and export consignments passing through our seaports, airports, border stations, dry ports, and terminals nationwide.

“It is essential to reiterate that compliant automobile importers and their agents can now expect streamlined clearance processes, with consignments being cleared within three hours when importations adhere to our regulations, involve honest declarations, and prompt payment of customs duties.”

