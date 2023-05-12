Customs arrest Nigerien with Nigerian military camouflage

Custom operatives have arrested a Nigerian transporting military camouflage and foreign tactical camouflage to a yet-to-be-identified person in Nigeria. The suspect was apprehended during a…

Custom operatives have arrested a Nigerian transporting military camouflage and foreign tactical camouflage to a yet-to-be-identified person in Nigeria.

The suspect was apprehended during a stop-and-search operation while driving a Volkswagen Golf along the Jibia-Katsina Road on April 25 at around 11:30am.

Comptroller Musa Ibrahim Jalo of the Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone B disclosed this during a news briefing on the zone’s activities from March to April in Kaduna on Thursday.

Jalo said the patrol officers noticed a sack in the vehicle during the operation and later discovered various military-camouflaged shirts, trousers, and t-shirts after opening it.

“After further investigation and questioning, the driver was identified as a Nigerien citizen, and the suspected uniforms were to be delivered to an unknown person in Katsina.

“The uniforms included 22 pairs of foreign tactical military camouflage shirts and trousers and 25 pieces of military camouflage t-shirts,” he stated.

Jalo added that the suspect and seized items had been handed over to the Directorate of Security Services (DSS) as part of the collaboration between the two agencies for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Furthermore, Jalo mentioned that during the period under review, his operatives made a total of 188 seizures of 17 different prohibited items with a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N628,286,660 at various locations in the zone.