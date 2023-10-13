Customers get 30% discount in SIMS Royal Week

Sims Nigeria Ltd, the official representatives of Royal Electronics and other international brands in Nigeria has kicked off the 2023 edition of its annual Royal…

Sims Nigeria Ltd, the official representatives of Royal Electronics and other international brands in Nigeria has kicked off the 2023 edition of its annual Royal Week activities across the country.

The annual promo will see customers benefitting up to 30% discount exclusively on Royal Electronics products like televisions, air-conditioners, fridges, freezers, generators, microwave ovens, gas cookers and lots more.

Executive Director with the company, Mr. Fab Uzor, said, “The annual Royal Week Marketing activity is an opportunity to show appreciation to Nigerians for their patronage of the brand.

This year’s program is much more auspicious because it is coming at a time like this when the prices of most goods in the market are skyrocketing.

“The huge discounts being offered will therefore go a very long way in ameliorating the pains of consumers across board.”

