Custody: Court fixes August 15 to hear FG, Emefiele’s applications

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday, fixed August 15 for hearing of an application seeking to stop prosecution of the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

The court will also, on the same day, entertain an application by the federal government seeking to appeal the bail granted Mr Emefiele by the court on July 25.

The trial judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo, fixed the date after listening to arguments of parties on whether they are ripe for hearing or to enable the defence to reply the prosecution’s further counter affidavit which was served on the defence in court just before the proceedings began.

Ruling on whether the applications were ripe for hearing, the judge noted that the application of the prosecution had been concluded and was ripe for hearing but because the defence had not responded to the further counter affidavit served on him in court, it would be best for the applications to be taken jointly in one day.

Consequently, the judge adjourned the matter until August 15 for hearing of all applications.

Emefiele is facing trial on a two-count charge bordering on “illegal possession” of firearms.

