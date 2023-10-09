Curfew continues as Osun warring communities sign peace accord

Peace is gradually returning to warring Ifon and Ilobu as the two towns have signed a peace agreement with the Osun State Government to…

Peace is gradually returning to warring Ifon and Ilobu as the two towns have signed a peace agreement with the Osun State Government to sheathe their sword, even as the curfew declared by Governor Ademola Adeleke subsists.

The recent communal clash between Ifon and Ilobu towns disrupted the socioeconomic activities in both towns and property worth millions of naira were destroyed as houses were burnt, several people killed and thousands of others displaced.

Governor Adeleke, during his community engagement with the towns, vowed to take stringent measures against those fueling the crisis.

Adeleke said, “May God have mercy on those disrupting the peace of these towns. Osun State is peaceful to the extent that other governors were asking me how we did it. I told them it’s by God’s grace. Now, some devilish individuals want to disrupt the peace.

“If any of the parties goes to that land again, such persons would be arrested. Security is very important. As we are inviting investors, this kind of communal clash can scare the investors away from Osun. You must be very careful.”

Appealing to the people of Ifon and Ilobu to end the war immediately, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, pleaded with the people to embrace peace.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...