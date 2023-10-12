Fire service saved 111 lives, N300bn property in 1st half – CG

The Controller General, Federal Fire Service (FFS), Jaji Abdulganiyu, has said the service saved property worth over N300 billion from fire between January and June.…

The Controller General, Federal Fire Service (FFS), Jaji Abdulganiyu, has said the service saved property worth over N300 billion from fire between January and June.

He disclosed this while speaking during the inauguration of six firefighting trucks and 15 Ford Rapid Response Vehicles at the Federal Fire Service Headquarters, Abuja on Wednesday.

The CG said the service had revolved in recent times to meet global standards in firefighting and security as a result of the government’s support.

“Our fire statistics in the first and second quarter of 2023 is a testimony of a truly re-engineered service. Records at the Data Repository Centre put fire calls for the period at 1, 096, lives saved 111, successful rescues at 91 and total property saved at over 300 billion Naira,” he said.

Jaji said the deployment of the new equipment would position the service for better service delivery while sending a signal to the general public of the administration’s commitment to protect lives and property.

On his part, the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said the FFS would soon play a major role in Nigeria’s development when the bill on fire and rescue service is assented to.

He said the country could not continue to be nonchalant to the issues of fire, adding that, “It is time for the FFS to rise up to her responsibility which is not just about combating fire. It has to do with forecasting dangers.”

