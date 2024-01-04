C’River community goes spiritual over kidnapping

The leaders of Nde 3 Corner, Akparabong village in Ikom LGA in central Cross River State have decided to go spiritual by praying to the…

The leaders of Nde 3 Corner, Akparabong village in Ikom LGA in central Cross River State have decided to go spiritual by praying to the Almighty God as well as consulting lower gods to intervene in incessant kidnapping incidents being recorded in their community.

This hint was disclosed by an elder of the community who gave his name as Akpet James on Wednesday morning.

He said they are very unhappy with the negative reasons why their name has been publicised.

It has also been learnt that the village has decided additionally to move into the forests where the kidnappers operate from.

Akpet said, “We are not pleased at all over the increasing incidents of kidnapping in our community. It is giving us very bad spotlight in the public space.

“Towards this, we have resorted to take this matter to the next level by consulting higher beings, the Almighty God.”