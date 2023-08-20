BBNaija All-Star: Lagos agency slams Seyi over comment about son

Viewers of the popular reality television show, Big Brother Naija All-Star Edition, have shown their disdain for a comment made by one of the housemates…

Viewers of the popular reality television show, Big Brother Naija All-Star Edition, have shown their disdain for a comment made by one of the housemates in the competition.

The contestant while speaking in the house made a remark about hoping to have three boys. While giving reason for his choice of offspring, Seyi said, “I gave birth to a boy first. He will f*ck your daughter. I have a shina account for my son. I pay money into it. I have it for one of my guy’s sons. I have that account for a lot of my boys’ sons.

“They will f*ck your daughter. My boys will come and meet me saying, ‘Daddy, I need the Benz.’ I will give them the Benz and the keys to the girl’s house. They will go and run trains on people’s daughters. It’s funny to you because you think you’re tipsy. I will give birth to boys and they will fuck people’s daughters.”

It should be known that the context of Awolowo’s comment, “run trains” is understood to mean men taking turns to have sex with a woman. Moreso, the term, “shina” in the Yoruba language translates to “philandering”.

I’ve Turned You To A Reggae artiste, Shehu Sani Mocks El-Rufai

NDLEA: How fake $20m was found in an Abuja-bound bus from Lagos

The reality TV star’s remarks have sparked an outrage mostly on social media, X (formerly known as Twitter), with some of the users of the platform slamming Seyi for his utterance. But worthy of note is the response of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA).

In a tweet via the agency, it said, “We strongly condemn the comments made by Seyi Awolowo in the disturbing video that has surfaced. Such remarks perpetuate harmful attitudes and contribute to a culture of violence and abuse,” the agency said.

“The bystanders’ passive response in the video is also deeply concerning because it only enables such behaviour to persist. It is important for us all to actively speak up in circumstances such as this. We remain committed to addressing issues of domestic and sexual violence.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...