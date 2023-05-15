Court stops NYSC from issuing disclaimers on Enugu gov-elect

A Federal High Court in Abuja has restrained the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) from publishing disclaimers over the youth service certificate of Enugu State…

A Federal High Court in Abuja has restrained the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) from publishing disclaimers over the youth service certificate of Enugu State governor-elect, Peter Mbah.

Justice Inyang Ekwo on Monday ruled that the corps should no longer publish the disclaimers to the effect that the NYSC certificate number A.808297 dated June 6, 2003 issued to Barrister Mbah Peter Ndubuisi in accordance with Section 11 of the National Youth Service Corps Decree No. 51 of 1993 was not issued by the corps pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

Mbah’s lawyer, Emeka Ozoani (SAN) brought the application asking the court to determine the substantive issues of law and facts, which disclosed reasonable cause of action against the NYSC and the Director of Corps Certification, Ibrahim Muhammad.

Mbah graduated from the University of East London in 2000 and came to complete his Bar Part 1 examination after which he was waiting for the Bar Part 2 programme.

He was advised that instead of spending time idling around, he should proceed to the mandatory one-year NYSC programme.

After six months of national service, he was also advised to return to the law school when the Bar Part 2 opened through the approval of the NYSC.

He then returned to complete the service in 2003 and was issued the certificate.

The case has been adjourned to May 22.