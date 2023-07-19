Court stops Kano anti-graft agency from probing missing N100bn LG funds

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has stopped the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission from investigating the alleged missing N100 billion from…

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has stopped the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission from investigating the alleged missing N100 billion from the state’s Local Government Council accounts.

The court, presided over by Justice S.A. Amobeda, on Tuesday also stopped the anti-graft commission and its agents from inviting, investigating, arresting, and intimidating local government chairmen in the state, pending the determination of the applicants’ motion on notice.

The court gave the restraining order upon an exparte application moved by counsel to the applicants, Morgan C. Omereonye.

The applicants are 15 local government chairmen of Dawakin Tofa, Ungogo, Dambatta, Kunchi, Rimin Gado, Karaye, Bichi, Tsanyawa, Gwarzo, Tarauni, Dala, Tudun Wada, Kano Municipal and Shanono.

The respondents in the suit are the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission, and its chairman, Mr Muhuyi Rimin-Gado.

The anti-graft commission had earlier on Tuesday said it had commenced an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of the funds by the immediate past administration of Dr Abdullahi Ganduje.

The commission alleged that it had traced how some of the monies were transferred over a period of four years.

The court granted an accelerated hearing of the applicants’ motion on notice and directed the respondents to maintain the status quo in respect of the subject matter of the suit, pending the hearing and determination of the notice.

Justice Amobeda adjourned the case till July 20, for hearing of the substantive motion.(NAN)

