Skit maker, Trinityguy, sent to prison for ‘sexualising minor’

An online skit maker, Abdullahi Maruff Adisa a.k.a Trinityguy, popularly known for his pranks which have been criticised by some people as being ‘extreme’ has been remanded to prison.

It was gathered that a Magistrate Court situated at Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo State capital, ordered the remand of the content creator over an allegation of sexualising a minor in one of his viral video skits.

Prior to his remand, in the past two weeks, the Force Public Relation Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, had called for the arrest of Trinityguy following some viral videos of his ‘dangerous’ pranks. Taking to his social media accounts, the Force PPRO noted that the online prankster would have his day in court due to some of his ‘disturbing’ online content.

Also, according to a statement released by the Oyo State Police Command on Friday, it was disclosed that the skit maker and parents of the little girl in a viral video were quizzed by the Command, mentioning that they would appear in court on Monday (today).

Appearing before the magistrate court, Olúdáre Adebayo, counsel to the defendant who was brought before the magistrate by the Police, urged the court to grant his client bail.

Magistrate P.O Adetuyibi, while denying the bail application, stated that the allegation against the skit maker is currently receiving the attention of the state’s Ministry of Justice.

The court also ordered that the parents of the little girl in the video be remanded alongside Trinityguy till the next sitting. The Magistrate Court, therefore, adjourned till July 11.

