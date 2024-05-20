Court remands Ekiti man over abduction, rape

An Ekiti State Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has granted an order to remand one Olamide Oni, 25, at the Nigerian Correctional Centre,…

An Ekiti State Chief Magistrate Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has granted an order to remand one Olamide Oni, 25, at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Raymond Osas, told the court that the defendant is reasonably suspected to have committed the offence of abduction and rape on a fifteen-year-old girl between the 13th of January to 10th day of May, 2024.

Inspector Osas, said the offences are contrary to Sections 276 and 265 (2) of the Criminal Law 2021.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in the Nigerian Correctional Centre, in Ado-Ekiti pending issuance of legal advice from the DPP, having sent the duplicate case file to the office.

In his statement to the police, the victim said: “ I met the defendant on Facebook, he invited me to Ibadan, we lodged at a guest house and we were there until the end of January 2024.

“In February, he told me he had a misunderstanding with his mother and left for Lagos where we were sleeping in front of one furniture workshop and toilet of a building until April ending when he was employed as a security man in a church and I was selling snacks.

“When I could not cope with the situation anymore, because he was having sexual intercourse with me every day from January to May, I gave my parents’ phone number to somebody to help me call my parents, they later came to Lagos to arrest the defendant and brought me back to Ado Ekiti”.

The magistrate, Olu Bamidele, ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Centre, in Ado Ekiti for 30 days pending issuance of his legal advice by the Director of Public Prosecution.

The case has been adjourned till the 20th of June, 2024 for mention.