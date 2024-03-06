Court remands 3 over Ibadan explosion

Federal High Court in Ibadan on Wednesday ordered that a woman and two men be remanded for their roles in the Jan. 16 Bodija explosion…

The police charged a woman, Ramatu Camara, 47, Ganiu Malik, 20 and Abubakar Samasa 64, with conspiracy, use of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, stockpiling of radioactive materials and dispersal of biological weapons.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Justice E.U. Akpan ordered that they should be remanded in the Agodi custodial centre.

Akpan adjourned the suit until April 11 for a hearing of their bail applications.

Earlier, the police prosecution, Mr Michael Ojeah, had told the court that Camara, Malik and Samasa were facing a five-count charge.

Ojeah further added that the defendants and others, at large committed the crime at about 7.30pm on Jan. 16, at Aderinola of Dejo-Oyelese Street, Adeyi Avenue, Old Bodija Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Prosecution said the defendants stored radioactive materials inside a building which exploded and led to the death of a 65-year-old woman known as Bolanle Badmus and 13 others.

He subsequently informed the court that he was prepared to present his case.

However, the defence counsel, Mr Adeola Adebayo, prayed to the court for a short adjournment to file some applications.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened the provisions of sections 26, 42 (A) and (B), 43(1) (A) and (2) (C) 1 (A) 58 (1) (A) of the Terrorism, Prohibition and Prevention Act 2022. (NAN)