Court affirms Goje’s dismissal from APC

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday dismissed the suit filed by Senator Mohammed Danjuma Goje, challenging his dismissal from the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the Kashere Ward Executive Committee of the party.

Senator Goje was suspended and subsequently dismissed in April this year for his alleged refusal to participate in party activities at all levels, his refusal to attend the APC presidential campaigns and other local campaigns events, working against the party’s candidates at state assembly, governorship, National Assembly and presidential levels; and open display of contempt and disloyalty towards the party leadership and constituted authority in Gombe State.

Senator Goje’s dismissal followed the report of an investigative committee set up by the APC Kashere Ward Executive Committee.

In the report, the committee found the Senator guilty of all charges and recommended his immediate suspension and expulsion from the APC.

The report was ratified by the Kashere Ward exco and subsequently endorsed by the Gombe State executive committee, as well as the executive committees of all the 11 LGA chapters in Gombe State.

Following his suspension and expulsion, Senator Goje ran to the Federal High Court challenging the decision of the party.

However, in its judgment, the court, under Justice Obiora Egwatu sitting at Court 11, Federal High Court, Abuja, dismissed the suit.

This was even as the National Working Committee of the APC had in May rescinded the expulsion of Goje.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, APC said the expulsion had been set aside pending a review of the action taken by the state chapter of the party.

But Justice Egwuatu held that Goje’s claim of lack of fair hearing lacks merit because he was given enough time by the committee to defend himself.

The court maintained that Senator Goje was aware of the allegations against him, as there was newspaper publication availing him with the charges and the opportunity to defend himself on a certain date, time and venue.

In its reaction, the Gombe State APC Executive Committee applauded the judgment as the affirmation of party supremacy and a vote of confidence on party discipline.

