Coup: Islamic leaders meet Tinubu after visit to Niger

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently holding a meeting with a delegation of Nigerian Muslim leaders (Ulama), led by Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, at the Aso…

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently holding a meeting with a delegation of Nigerian Muslim leaders (Ulama), led by Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi, at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Ulama are meeting the president, who is the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), to brief him on the outcome of their visit to Niger Republic over the political situation in the country.

The group of Islamic leaders recently offered to interface with the coup leaders in Niger Republic on behalf of ECOWAS and got the approval of the president.

They subsequently interacted with the junta’s head, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, in Niamey.

Niger Coup: Seven times ECOWAS military intervened in member nations

Wagner boss killed in plane crash amid Niger coup crisis

Recall that the ECOWAS had taken steps to show its disapproval of the military takeover in Niger by imposing a series of sanctions and an ultimatum.

ECOWAS had also threatened to resort to military intervention if dialogue failed.

The Ulama, who are opposed to war with the Nigerien military as threatened by ECOWAS, said that apart from the dire consequences of armed conflict, they were enjoined by their religious faith and the Quran to seek mediation first in cases like this before resorting to war.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...