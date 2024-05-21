✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

COUNTDOWN: Student loan portal going live… here’s how to apply

In 48 hours, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) will open the portal through which eligible Nigerian students can apply for loan to support their…

    By Abdulyassar Abdulhamid

In 48 hours, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) will open the portal through which eligible Nigerian students can apply for loan to support their education.

After initial setbacks, President Bola Tinubu signed the Student Loan Bill into law in April, saying no Nigerian, regardless of their background, will be excluded from obtaining quality education.

A month later, he appointed astute businessman and successful banker, Jim Ovia, as chairman of the body in charge of the loan.

At a pre-application sensitisation briefing, Akintinude Sawyerr, Managing Director of NELFUND, gave a breakdown of how applicants can request for the facility.

Are you eligible and interested in the loan?

How to Apply:

  1. Log into the portal: The loan application portal is available on the NELFUND website (www.nelf.gov.ng). Log on to the Students Loan portal on the website.
  2. Create an Account: On the Loan portal, create an account or log in using your existing credentials if you have created an account before.
  3. Documents Required: Applicants will require the following documents to complete their loan application:

– Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) admission letter

– National Identification Number (NIN)

– Bank Verification Number (BVN)

  1. Complete the Application: Fill out the required information, including personal details, academic information, and financial need.
  2. Submit Your Application: Review your application thoroughly before submission. Once submitted, you will receive a confirmation email with further instructions.

