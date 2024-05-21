Reject state police, Oluwo tells Tinubu

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has cautioned the federal government against the creation of state police. He warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu…

He warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu against assenting to “such an inimical proposal capable of undermining the exclusive legislative power of the Federal Government on security.”

He urged Tinubu to recruit more police officers and improve the welfare package of the Nigerian Police Force.

Oluwo, in a statement on Monday by his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, alleged that autocratic governors are likely to abuse the process and destabilize the existing cooperation amongst the state authorities.

According to him, state policing has a dire consequence and may lead to civil war by the state actors who flout federal government authorities.

“Policing is on the exclusive legislative list of the Federal Government. Creating a state police will destabilize the existing tranquility and cooperation existing between and among the Nigeria States authorities.”

“Most state authorities are known for flouting the order of the federal government. Exclusive affairs will be abused by Governors with autocratic tendencies. Nigeria is not ripe for state policing.

“I implore the federal government to recruit more police personnel and improve their welfare package. This, if done, will fortify the Nigerian Police Force and bring sanity to the policing,” the statement read in part.