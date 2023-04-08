Councillors threaten to sue Obi’s running mate over ‘treasonable comment’

Some serving councillors elected under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress yesterday threatened legal action against Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the running mate of…

Some serving councillors elected under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress yesterday threatened legal action against Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the running mate of the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The local council lawmakers also issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the LP vice presidential candidate to withdraw the statement made on national television that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and his vice should not be sworn-in on May 29.

Daily Trust Saturday reports that Baba-Ahmed had in a recent interview on a national television asked the Chief Justice of Nigeria not to swear in the President-elect on May 29 while some of their supporters had called for the interim national government.

Addressing journalists in Abuja yesterday, the national chairman of the National Progressive Councillors Forum (NPCF), Muslihu Yusuf Ali, described Obi and his running mate as “enemy of unity, peace and democracy”.

Ali said, “We will like to use this medium to strongly condemn a provocative statement made by the Labour Party vice presidential candidate, Sen. Datti Baba-Ahmed on Channels TV last week, attacking the integrity of the 25th February 2023 presidential election.

“Therefore, we call him to quickly withdraw his comments within 48 hours and apologise to the good people of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, President Buhari, the judiciary under the leadership of Chief Judge of Nigeria, else, legal action will be taken against him,” he said.