Corp member stabbed to death while jogging in Kaduna

A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Chalya Silas, was stabbed to death by yet-to-be-identified assailants suspected to be phone snatchers in Kaduna State.

Details of the incident are still sketchy at the time of filing this report, but it was gathered that the deceased was a graduate of the University of Jos.

It was gathered that she was killed on Wednesday morning, October 18, 2023, in the Barnawa area of the metropolis, and her phone was stolen.

When contacted the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the incident, saying she was stabbed by suspected phone snatchers.

According to him, the command has launched a manhunt for the suspected killers to bring them to justice.

While her killers are still believed to be at large, nothing has been heard from the security agents and the leadership of the NYSC.

Meanwhile, some of her friends have taken to social media to mourn her as they offered their condolences.

One of them, Comfort Elisha wrote, “No na. What is really happening to Jossite and the Special Education department? We haven’t finished mourning Kekefas Emmanuel and now it’s Chalya, brutally killed in Kaduna during her morning jogging while serving her fatherland. May your killers know no peace chalya. This is too much to bear.” (sic)

Also, Aluta Missile Blog said, “A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) identified as Grace Chalya Silas, was brut £ally mu rd£ered by some yet-to-be-identified assailants suspected to be armed r0bbers in Kaduna State while she was jogging. May her soul rest in peace.”(sic)

Moreso, “Miss Grace Chalya Silas who was on the compulsory NYSC was brut £ally mu rd£ered yesterday by some yet to be identified assailants suspected to be armed r0bbers in Barnawa, Kaduna State while she was on her routine early morning jogging. May her soul rest in peace,” Wakawa Paul Mwada said. (sic)

As for the microblog user, Bala DjAfman Alfred Joshua, he reacted by saying, “Corps member stabbed to death by suspected robbers while jogging in Kaduna. A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) identified as Grace Chalya Silas, was brutally murdered by some yet-to-be-identified assailants suspected to be armed robbers in Kaduna State.”(sic)

