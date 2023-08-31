Confusion over video of Wagner boss saying he is alive

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian Wagner mercenary group boss, has appeared in a new video to dismiss reports of his “elimination”. In the video, Prigozhin was…

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian Wagner mercenary group boss, has appeared in a new video to dismiss reports of his “elimination”.

In the video, Prigozhin was heard saying everything was fine.

According to Sky News, the video is believed to have been filmed in Africa during the second half of August.

Prigozhin was confirmed to have died in a plane crash north of Moscow following DNA test of the bodies found in the wreckage last week Thursday.

On Tuesday, he was buried in Porokhovskoye Kladbishche, St Petersburg, Russia, days after President Vladimir Putin said Prigozhin “made serious mistakes” while offering condolences.

Meanwhile, eight days after his supposed death, in a short video, posted on Wagner’s Grey Zone Telegram channel, Prigozhin said, “For those talking about whether I’m alive or not, how I’m doing, now it’s the weekend, the second half of August 2023, I’m in Africa.

“So for people who like to discuss wiping me out, or my private life, how much I earn or whatever else – everything’s ok.” Prigozhin’s camouflage clothing and hat, as well as the watch on his right hand, matched his appearance His “weekend” reference implied the latest clip must have been made on Aug. 19 or 20, only three or four days before he and other top Wagner figures and bodyguards were killed in a plane crash north of Moscow on Aug. 23.

Reuters said his comments in the video reflected Prigozhin’s awareness of risks to his life.

