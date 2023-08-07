Confusion as FCDA demolishes popular Abuja building material market

There was pandemonium in Lugbe, Abuja, on Monday morning when officials from the Federal Capital Development Authority stormed the building material market in the area.…

There was pandemonium in Lugbe, Abuja, on Monday morning when officials from the Federal Capital Development Authority stormed the building material market in the area.

The FCDA came with a combined security outfit to demolish the “illegal” market has thrived over the years.

The market houses an assortment of businesses but sits under electricity transmission lines.

When our correspondent visited the place, there was a cacophony of sounds from stall owners trying to save their wares from the revving engine of bulldozers brought to destroy the stalls.

Daily Trust gathered that notice for the demolition had been given to the market authorities over a period of time but was neglected.

