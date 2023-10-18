Community to banish family of boy buried alive in Kogi

The District Head of Apamsede-Lokoja in Kogi State, Malam Garba Ahmed, has resolved to banish a woman and her son who buried her 11-year-old stepson,…

The District Head of Apamsede-Lokoja in Kogi State, Malam Garba Ahmed, has resolved to banish a woman and her son who buried her 11-year-old stepson, Friday Oshodi, alive over alleged theft of N1,000 recently.

While noting that on the day of the incident, the father of the boy, the stepmother and the stepson were summoned to the palace over the incident, he said, “The boy’s father probably ran away when we insisted on inviting the police to handle the matter.

“The stepmother and her son, Goodness, confessed to committing the dastardly act.

“But the traditional council of our community has decided not to harbour such people in our land. We shall banish them once they are through with the law.”

He further said that before they left the land, they would be made to cleanse the defiled community by observing certain rites.

Meanwhile, the state police command’s spokesman, SP Williams Aya, said that Oshodi, the father of the victim, who had travelled since the incident, was being awaited for his side of the story.

