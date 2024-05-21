✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Community laments killing of 6 people, takeover of land by gunmen

The Numana Community Development Organisation (NCDO) has expressed sadness over the unprovoked attack and killing of innocent, unarmed peasant farmers at Ambe village in Sanga…

    By Dalhatu Liman

The Numana Community Development Organisation (NCDO) has expressed sadness over the unprovoked attack and killing of innocent, unarmed peasant farmers at Ambe village in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State by gunmen.

In a press release signed by Comrade Ahmed M. D. Gani, president, Numana Community Development Organisation (NCDO), said during the unfortunate incident a few days ago, six people were killed while many others sustained various degrees of injuries and are in different hospitals receiving care.

He lamented that the incidences of kidnap in the communities have increased in recent times, adding that no week passes without at least a resident being kidnapped. 

He said, “To compound the already terrible situation being faced by our people, herdsmen have taken over the ancestral lands of residents of some of our communities, thereby turning the areas into flashpoints of regular kidnap of innocent farmers. 

 “Some villages that have been taken over by herdsmen include, Dangwa Ungwan Kafinta,  Ninte and Dangwa Ungwa Manzo.’’

He appealed to the Kaduna state government to deploy more security operatives to rural communities to protect the citizens and restore their already battered confidence for them to engage in farming activities without fear of attack.

 

