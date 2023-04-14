Committee of Pro-chancellors, Vice Chancellors mourn Prof. Nimi Briggs

The Committee of Pro-Chancellors of Nigerian Federal Universities, has described the death of its Chairman, Emeritus Professor Nimi Dimgba Briggs, as a great loss. In…

The Committee of Pro-Chancellors of Nigerian Federal Universities, has described the death of its Chairman, Emeritus Professor Nimi Dimgba Briggs, as a great loss.

In a statement issued to journalists on Friday, the Alternate Chairman of the Committee and Pro-Chancellor, Modibbo Adama University Yola, Bashir Dalhatu SAN, described the deceased as an outstanding intellectual, a Scholar-practitioner, public servant, statesman and a highly-valued citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Dalhatu said late Prof. Briggs was a complete gentleman, a family man and a man of deep thought and vision.

“His footprints in medicine, in general, and in public and private lives are timeless. His service to our country, Africa and the rest of the world will continue to remind us of this great man,” he said.

While thanking God for the deceased fulfilled life, they pray that his soul be granted and everlasting life and his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

In a related statement, the Chairman, Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities, Professor Samuel Edoumiekumo, eulogized Professor Briggs as a strong pillar of the Nigerian University system contributing over 50 years of unbroken service.

Edoumiekumo noted that long after his retirement from active academics, he was still serving the system as pro-Chancellor to two Universities and a member of the NUC Advisory Committee.

He noted that Nigeria has lost a strong pillar in the academic community.

He prayed God to grant his widow lady Datta Briggs, his Children and grand children, the good people of Abonnema and Rivers state the fortitude to bear the loss.

Four Generations Of Professors

Emeritus Professor Nimi Briggs trained four generations of Professors of Medicine and was a leading authority in the field of gynaecology and obstetrics.

As Vice-Chancellor of the University of Port-Harcourt, he set the gold standard in university administration. As Chairman, Committee of Pro-Chancellors, he raised the bar in articulating the nature and character of university leadership and governance in Nigeria.