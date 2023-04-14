Buhari performs Umrah amid tight security in Makkah

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday performed Umrah rituals amid tight security, upon his arrival at the Grand Mosque in Makkah in the early hours. A presidential…

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday performed Umrah rituals amid tight security, upon his arrival at the Grand Mosque in Makkah in the early hours.

A presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement, said Buhari was received by a number of officials, including a delegation from the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and Nigerian Embassy staff.

He said a day earlier in the second Holy City of Madina, the president had also visited and prayed at the Prophet’s Mosque.

Shehu recalled that Buhari had arrived in the Kingdom on an eight-day official visit on Tuesday.