Collapsed Kaduna mosque: Ex-VP Sambo to chair reconstruction committee

Emir of Zazzau in Kaduna State, Malam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, has set up an 11-member Technical Committee of professionals for the reconstruction of collapsed Jumma’at…

Emir of Zazzau in Kaduna State, Malam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, has set up an 11-member Technical Committee of professionals for the reconstruction of collapsed Jumma’at Mosque.

A statement issued by Abdullahi Aliyu Kwarbai, Media and Publicity officer of the emirate said the former Vice President, who is also the Sardaunan Zazzau, Arch. Muhammadu Namadi Sambo, will chair the committee while Arch. Ibrahim Waziri will serve as secretary.

The statement added that “members of the committee include Arch. Abubakar Abdulkadir, Professor Kabir Bala, Vice Chancellor, ABU, Arch. Muhammadu Aminu Idris, Sheikh Dr. Hayatuddeen, Arch. Gambo Hamza and TPL Bello Nuhu Yakubu.

“Other members are Bld. Lawal Magaji, Arch. Isa A. A and Arch. Haruna Abubakar Bamalli.”

Recall that on Friday, August 11, 2023 a section of Zazzau Central Mosque collapsed on worshipers who were observing Asr prayers, resulting in loss of eight lives while many others sustained varying degrees of injury.

Though, the statement did not indicate terms of reference or duration given to the committee, the members have commenced their assignment with a visit to the site on Thursday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...