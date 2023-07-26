Collaboration with IOCs increased Nigerian crude oil production – Navy

The Commander of the Nigerian Navy NNS Pathfinder, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Navy Commodore Suleiman Ibrahim, has said the effective collaboration between the Nigerian Navy…

The Commander of the Nigerian Navy NNS Pathfinder, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Navy Commodore Suleiman Ibrahim, has said the effective collaboration between the Nigerian Navy and International Oil Companies (IOCs) involved in crude oil production has led to an increase in the barrels of crude oil production.

The Nigerian Navy early, this year, attributed a 7% increase in crude oil production to an aggressive fight against crude oil theft in the Niger Delta region.

Commodore Suleiman who spoke with our reporter in Port Harcourt on the sidelines of his sent-off parade in Port Harcourt, said the NNS Pathfinder was instrumental to the increase in shore crude oil production.

He said with the effective support and escort provided during the crude barging operations, the Nigerian Navy was able to nip in the bud, activities of criminal elements that indulge in oil bunkering.

He said with the effective monitoring and surveillance mounted on the waterways and collaboration and support received from oil companies, the command was able to achieve the feat.

